Adamant DRI Processing and Minerals Group (OTCMKTS:ADMG) Stock Price Up 40.3%

Adamant DRI Processing and Minerals Group (OTCMKTS:ADMG) shares traded up 40.3% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $0.14 and last traded at $0.14. 925 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 35,585 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.10.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.06.

About Adamant DRI Processing and Minerals Group (OTCMKTS:ADMG)

Adamant DRI Processing & Minerals Group is a holding company that engages in the mining, process, production, and sale of direct reduced iron feed stock.“. It operates through Iron Ore Refining segment. The company was founded on March 13, 1964 and is headquartered in Zhangjiakou, China.

