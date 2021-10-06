Adicet Bio (NASDAQ:ACET) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Adicet Bio (NASDAQ:ACET) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Adicet Bio Inc. is a biotechnology company. It engages in discovering and developing allogeneic gamma delta T cell therapies for cancer and other diseases. Adicet Bio Inc., formerly known as RESTORBIO INC, is based in Calif. “

Separately, Jonestrading reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on shares of Adicet Bio in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Adicet Bio has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.47.

ACET stock opened at $7.50 on Monday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.38. Adicet Bio has a 52-week low of $6.25 and a 52-week high of $17.80. The firm has a market cap of $238.82 million, a P/E ratio of -1.68 and a beta of 2.37.

Adicet Bio (NASDAQ:ACET) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.52) by $0.18. The company had revenue of $4.81 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.50 million. On average, research analysts expect that Adicet Bio will post -1.89 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Granite Point Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in Adicet Bio in the first quarter valued at $3,139,000. Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new stake in shares of Adicet Bio in the second quarter valued at about $208,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in Adicet Bio by 715.5% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 180,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,355,000 after buying an additional 157,963 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in Adicet Bio during the second quarter worth about $184,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp purchased a new stake in Adicet Bio during the first quarter worth about $340,000. Institutional investors own 66.67% of the company’s stock.

About Adicet Bio

Adicet Bio, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the design and development of off-the-shelf allogeneic gamma delta T cell therapies for cancer and other diseases. The company was founded by Aya Jakobovits in November 2014 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

