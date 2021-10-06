adidas AG (FRA:ADS) Receives €321.76 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

adidas AG (FRA:ADS) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seventeen brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is €328.75 ($386.76).

ADS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group set a €300.00 ($352.94) price objective on shares of adidas in a report on Thursday, September 30th. UBS Group set a €371.00 ($436.47) price objective on shares of adidas in a report on Friday, August 13th. Berenberg Bank set a €360.00 ($423.53) price target on shares of adidas in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada set a €330.00 ($388.24) price target on shares of adidas in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, DZ Bank reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of adidas in a research report on Friday, June 25th.

Get adidas alerts:

Shares of ADS traded down €0.35 ($0.41) during midday trading on Friday, hitting €263.70 ($310.24). 547,329 shares of the stock traded hands. adidas has a 1-year low of €163.65 ($192.53) and a 1-year high of €201.01 ($236.48). The business’s 50 day moving average price is €298.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €292.71.

adidas AG, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, distributes, and markets athletic and sports lifestyle products worldwide. The company operates through ten segments: Europe, North America Adidas, North America Reebok, Asia-Pacific, Russia/CIS, Latin America, Emerging Markets, Adidas Golf, Runtastic, and Other Centrally Managed Businesses.

Read More: Guidelines for Successful Channel Trading

Receive News & Ratings for adidas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for adidas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.