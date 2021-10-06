Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) Releases Q4 2021 Earnings Guidance

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.180-$3.180 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $3.080. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.07 billion-$4.07 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.04 billion.

ADBE traded up $0.97 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $567.67. 31,084 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,279,414. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $270.44 billion, a PE ratio of 48.95, a P/E/G ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.97. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $635.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $565.32. Adobe has a 1-year low of $420.78 and a 1-year high of $673.88.

Get Adobe alerts:

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 20th. The software company reported $3.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.01 by $0.10. Adobe had a net margin of 38.79% and a return on equity of 35.94%. The firm had revenue of $3.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.90 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.12 earnings per share. Adobe’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Adobe will post 10.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ADBE. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Adobe from $575.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. lifted their target price on shares of Adobe from $523.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Adobe from $570.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Mizuho reissued a buy rating and issued a $695.00 target price (up previously from $640.00) on shares of Adobe in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Adobe from $575.00 to $678.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Adobe presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $679.57.

In related news, EVP Dana Rao sold 488 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $621.71, for a total value of $303,394.48. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,579 shares in the company, valued at $9,063,910.09. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Gloria Chen sold 42 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $659.63, for a total transaction of $27,704.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 11,831 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,804,082.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 44,779 shares of company stock worth $27,799,424. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Adobe stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 443 shares of the software company’s stock, valued at approximately $217,000. 81.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Adobe Company Profile

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Light room and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

Featured Article: Understanding Options Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Adobe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adobe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.