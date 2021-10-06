Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Acquires 104 Shares of Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA) by 31.3% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 436 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Saia were worth $92,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Select Equity Group L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Saia by 51.3% in the 1st quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 1,264,143 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $291,486,000 after purchasing an additional 428,541 shares during the period. Capital International Investors boosted its stake in Saia by 25.7% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 602,211 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $138,858,000 after acquiring an additional 123,003 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in Saia by 103.5% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 239,999 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $55,339,000 after buying an additional 122,048 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Saia by 24.7% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 473,141 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $109,096,000 after purchasing an additional 93,838 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. grew its holdings in Saia by 9.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 907,017 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $190,011,000 after acquiring an additional 76,642 shares in the last quarter.

Get Saia alerts:

In other news, Director Richard D. Odell sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.03, for a total transaction of $1,190,150.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,548 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,558,620.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Saia stock opened at $243.48 on Wednesday. Saia, Inc. has a 12 month low of $134.30 and a 12 month high of $259.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.41 billion, a PE ratio of 34.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.23. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $240.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $228.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.24.

Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The transportation company reported $2.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $571.33 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $549.40 million. Saia had a return on equity of 18.43% and a net margin of 9.02%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Saia, Inc. will post 7.96 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on SAIA shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Saia from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $258.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Saia from $257.00 to $277.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Wolfe Research raised Saia from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $306.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Bank of America upgraded Saia from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $196.00 to $236.00 in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Saia from $140.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $237.57.

Saia Profile

Saia, Inc operates as a transportation holding company. The firm through its wholly-owned subsidiaries provides regional and interregional less-than-truckload (LTL) services through a single integrated organization. The firm also offers other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited and logistics services across North America.

Read More: How Do You Make Money With Penny Stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SAIA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA).

Receive News & Ratings for Saia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Saia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.