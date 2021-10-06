Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Boosts Stock Position in ENDRA Life Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:NDRA)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ENDRA Life Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:NDRA) by 4,407.4% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 44,037 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 43,060 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in ENDRA Life Sciences were worth $96,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. GWM Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of ENDRA Life Sciences during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,538,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in ENDRA Life Sciences by 300.9% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 256,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $666,000 after purchasing an additional 192,372 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in ENDRA Life Sciences by 2,455.4% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 220,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $573,000 after buying an additional 212,000 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of ENDRA Life Sciences by 112.8% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 63,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,000 after buying an additional 33,595 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in ENDRA Life Sciences in the 1st quarter valued at about $130,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.50% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Lou Basenese sold 45,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.83, for a total transaction of $82,350.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 6.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ NDRA opened at $1.67 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $1.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.90 million, a PE ratio of -4.28 and a beta of 1.20. ENDRA Life Sciences Inc. has a 1-year low of $0.66 and a 1-year high of $3.10.

ENDRA Life Sciences (NASDAQ:NDRA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.01). On average, equities research analysts predict that ENDRA Life Sciences Inc. will post -0.27 earnings per share for the current year.

ENDRA Life Sciences Profile

ENDRA Life Sciences, Inc develops medical imaging technology. It operates Thermo-Acoustic Enhanced UltraSound platform to enable clinicians to visualize human tissue composition, function and temperature. The company was founded on July 18, 2007 and is headquartered in Ann Arbor, MI.

