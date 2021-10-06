Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Grows Stake in Independent Bank Co. (NASDAQ:IBCP)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Independent Bank Co. (NASDAQ:IBCP) by 49.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,655 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,538 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Independent Bank were worth $100,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IBCP. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in Independent Bank by 48.0% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 5,859 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Independent Bank in the first quarter worth approximately $204,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of Independent Bank by 123.8% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,691 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $229,000 after acquiring an additional 5,361 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Independent Bank in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $231,000. Finally, Aspen Investment Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of Independent Bank by 9.0% during the first quarter. Aspen Investment Management Inc now owns 12,338 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $292,000 after purchasing an additional 1,015 shares in the last quarter. 79.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Independent Bank alerts:

In other news, EVP Stefanie M. Kimball sold 2,310 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.52, for a total value of $47,401.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 62,232 shares in the company, valued at $1,277,000.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 4.96% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several brokerages recently commented on IBCP. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Independent Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Boenning Scattergood reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Independent Bank in a research report on Thursday, July 29th.

Shares of Independent Bank stock opened at $21.96 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $472.56 million, a PE ratio of 6.84 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.02. Independent Bank Co. has a 1 year low of $13.20 and a 1 year high of $24.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.73.

Independent Bank (NASDAQ:IBCP) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by ($0.11). Independent Bank had a return on equity of 18.37% and a net margin of 31.27%. The business had revenue of $46.16 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.15 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Independent Bank Co. will post 2.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 6th were given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 5th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.83%. Independent Bank’s payout ratio is presently 33.20%.

About Independent Bank

Independent Bank Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It offers commercial banking, mortgage lending, investments, and title services. The company was founded in 1864 and is headquartered in Ionia, MI.

Read More: Guidelines for Successful Channel Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IBCP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Independent Bank Co. (NASDAQ:IBCP).

Receive News & Ratings for Independent Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Independent Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.