Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Has $87,000 Stock Position in Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN) by 47.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,645 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 531 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Beacon Roofing Supply were worth $87,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply by 175.1% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 550,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,695,000 after purchasing an additional 350,228 shares during the last quarter. Highside Global Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply during the first quarter valued at approximately $18,142,000. Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in Beacon Roofing Supply by 409.1% during the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 392,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,561,000 after acquiring an additional 315,801 shares during the last quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. increased its stake in Beacon Roofing Supply by 99.5% during the 1st quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. now owns 516,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000,000 after buying an additional 257,328 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply by 3.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,270,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,443,000 after purchasing an additional 160,963 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ BECN opened at $48.31 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The company has a market cap of $3.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.09 and a beta of 2.01. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $53.59. Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. has a 12-month low of $30.49 and a 12-month high of $60.93.

Beacon Roofing Supply (NASDAQ:BECN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.28. Beacon Roofing Supply had a positive return on equity of 20.79% and a negative net margin of 1.16%. The business had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.83 billion. On average, equities analysts expect that Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. will post 4.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on BECN shares. Stephens increased their price objective on Beacon Roofing Supply from $56.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Robert W. Baird reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $66.00 target price (up from $65.00) on shares of Beacon Roofing Supply in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Berenberg Bank lowered Beacon Roofing Supply from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Beacon Roofing Supply from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.15.

In related news, major shareholder Cd&R Investment Associates Ix, purchased 108,056 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 30th. The shares were bought at an average price of $55.53 per share, for a total transaction of $6,000,349.68. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Julian Francis purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of $48.90 per share, for a total transaction of $244,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc engages in the distribution of residential and non-residential roofing materials. It also distributes complementary building products including siding, windows, specialty exterior building products, insulation, and waterproofing systems for building exteriors. The company was founded on August 22, 1997 and is headquartered in Herndon, VA.

