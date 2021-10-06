Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Reduces Position in Lindsay Co. (NYSE:LNN)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. trimmed its position in Lindsay Co. (NYSE:LNN) by 21.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 537 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 146 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Lindsay were worth $89,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Lindsay by 24.6% during the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,506 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,241,000 after purchasing an additional 1,482 shares during the period. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd raised its position in shares of Lindsay by 69.9% in the 2nd quarter. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd now owns 31,925 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,277,000 after acquiring an additional 13,140 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in Lindsay by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 25,605 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,232,000 after buying an additional 1,145 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its stake in shares of Lindsay by 2.6% in the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 7,546 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,247,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its position in Lindsay by 43.4% during the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 294,095 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $49,002,000 after purchasing an additional 88,992 shares in the last quarter. 86.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Lindsay from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $173.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st.

LNN stock opened at $156.79 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.44 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 2.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $161.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $162.86. Lindsay Co. has a 52 week low of $98.56 and a 52 week high of $179.26.

Lindsay Profile

Lindsay Corp. provides proprietary water management and road infrastructure products and services. It operates its business through the following segments: Irrigation and Infrastructure. The Irrigation segment includes the manufacture and marketing of center pivot, lateral move, and hose reel irrigation systems, as well as various innovative technology solutions such as GPS positioning and guidance, variable rate irrigation, wireless irrigation management, M2M communication technology, and smartphone applications.

