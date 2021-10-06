Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Sells 3,463 Shares of Veritiv Co. (NYSE:VRTV)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. trimmed its position in Veritiv Co. (NYSE:VRTV) by 71.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,395 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 3,463 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Veritiv were worth $86,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in Veritiv by 14.7% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 345,845 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $14,713,000 after acquiring an additional 44,415 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Veritiv by 76.2% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 25,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,085,000 after buying an additional 11,027 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in Veritiv by 11.0% during the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 21,570 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $918,000 after acquiring an additional 2,140 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Veritiv during the first quarter valued at $279,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Veritiv in the first quarter worth about $299,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.83% of the company’s stock.

VRTV has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Veritiv from $72.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised Veritiv from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $102.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 13th.

NYSE VRTV opened at $96.19 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.98. Veritiv Co. has a twelve month low of $14.00 and a twelve month high of $98.16. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $83.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $63.30. The stock has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.89 and a beta of 2.27.

Veritiv (NYSE:VRTV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The basic materials company reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.81. Veritiv had a return on equity of 18.38% and a net margin of 1.56%. On average, research analysts forecast that Veritiv Co. will post 6.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Veritiv Company Profile

Veritiv Corp. engages in business-to-business distributor of print, publishing, packaging, facility solutions, print and publishing products and services. The firm provides logistics and supply chain management solutions to its customers. It operates through the following segments: Print, Publishing, Packaging and Facility Solutions.

