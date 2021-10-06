Advisory Services Network LLC Buys 195 Shares of Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS)

Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its stake in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,502 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 195 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in Fidelity National Information Services were worth $1,062,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisor Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 1.3% in the second quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 14,872 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,107,000 after buying an additional 188 shares during the period. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC raised its position in Fidelity National Information Services by 4,492.7% in the second quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 248,100 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $35,174,000 after purchasing an additional 242,698 shares in the last quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC raised its position in Fidelity National Information Services by 3.3% in the second quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 322,892 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $45,825,000 after purchasing an additional 10,361 shares in the last quarter. Fosun International Ltd raised its position in Fidelity National Information Services by 18.7% in the second quarter. Fosun International Ltd now owns 6,172 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $876,000 after purchasing an additional 974 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Keybank National Association OH raised its position in Fidelity National Information Services by 29.2% in the second quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 3,911 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $554,000 after purchasing an additional 885 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.17% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on FIS. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $169.00 to $157.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. TheStreet lowered shares of Fidelity National Information Services from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $182.00 to $174.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $194.00 to $178.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $153.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $165.54.

In other news, Director Jeffrey A. Goldstein purchased 2,222 shares of Fidelity National Information Services stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $134.05 per share, with a total value of $297,859.10. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Company insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

FIS stock traded down $1.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $119.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 62,023 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,408,268. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a 52 week low of $120.17 and a 52 week high of $155.96. The stock has a market cap of $73.70 billion, a PE ratio of 856.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $129.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $141.08.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The information technology services provider reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $3.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.39 billion. Fidelity National Information Services had a net margin of 0.69% and a return on equity of 7.62%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.15 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 6.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th were given a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.31%. Fidelity National Information Services’s dividend payout ratio is 28.57%.

About Fidelity National Information Services

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc engages in the business of technology, solutions and services for merchants, banks and capital markets businesses. It operates through the following segments: Merchant, Banking, and Capital Markets. The Merchant segment is focused on serving merchants of all sizes globally, enabling them to accept electronic payments, including credit, debit and prepaid payments originated at a physical point of sale as well as in card-not-present environments such as eCommerce and mobile.

