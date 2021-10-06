Advisory Services Network LLC Has $1.14 Million Stake in Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK)

Advisory Services Network LLC increased its holdings in shares of Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK) by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 34,241 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 602 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in Healthpeak Properties were worth $1,140,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PEAK. Cohen & Steers Inc. boosted its holdings in Healthpeak Properties by 23.5% during the first quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 70,123,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,225,742,000 after purchasing an additional 13,345,452 shares during the last quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA boosted its holdings in Healthpeak Properties by 24.2% during the first quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA now owns 4,966,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,650,000 after purchasing an additional 966,711 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Healthpeak Properties by 19.4% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,630,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,959,000 after purchasing an additional 751,367 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in Healthpeak Properties by 39.6% during the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 2,045,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,932,000 after purchasing an additional 580,102 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aviva PLC boosted its holdings in Healthpeak Properties by 175.5% during the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 722,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,919,000 after purchasing an additional 459,966 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Healthpeak Properties alerts:

A number of analysts have commented on PEAK shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $32.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Argus increased their price target on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $34.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, Mizuho reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $32.00 price target on shares of Healthpeak Properties in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.85.

NYSE:PEAK traded down $0.46 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $33.09. 32,629 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,262,801. Healthpeak Properties, Inc. has a one year low of $26.32 and a one year high of $37.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.83 billion, a PE ratio of 36.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.79 and a beta of 0.69. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $34.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 20th. Investors of record on Monday, August 9th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 6th. Healthpeak Properties’s dividend payout ratio is 73.17%.

About Healthpeak Properties

Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which invests primarily in real estate serving the healthcare industry in the United States. It acquires, develops, leases, sells, and manages healthcare real estate and provides mortgage and other financing to healthcare providers. It operates through the following business segments: Life Science, Medical Office and Continuing Care Retirement Community(CCRC).

See Also: How is a Moving Average Calculated?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PEAK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK).

Receive News & Ratings for Healthpeak Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Healthpeak Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.