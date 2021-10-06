Advisory Services Network LLC Has $1.33 Million Holdings in Nokia Co. (NYSE:NOK)

Advisory Services Network LLC lessened its stake in Nokia Co. (NYSE:NOK) by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 250,002 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 4,873 shares during the quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in Nokia were worth $1,330,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Nokia by 346.2% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,819,825 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $41,601,000 after buying an additional 6,067,131 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in Nokia by 1,252.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 16,409,937 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $88,121,000 after purchasing an additional 15,196,626 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership bought a new position in Nokia during the 2nd quarter worth $334,489,000. Eqis Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Nokia by 53.8% during the 2nd quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 747,018 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,974,000 after buying an additional 261,238 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in Nokia by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 529,963 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,819,000 after buying an additional 3,716 shares during the period. 8.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Cowen upgraded Nokia from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $5.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Friday, July 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Nokia from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $4.30 to $7.80 in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Nokia in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Nokia in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded Nokia from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $7.70 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Nokia has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $7.32.

Shares of Nokia stock traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $5.61. The company had a trading volume of 892,799 shares, compared to its average volume of 52,492,926. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $5.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The firm has a market cap of $31.51 billion, a PE ratio of -14.79, a P/E/G ratio of 10.35 and a beta of 0.80. Nokia Co. has a fifty-two week low of $3.21 and a fifty-two week high of $9.79.

Nokia (NYSE:NOK) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The technology company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $6.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.41 billion. Nokia had a positive return on equity of 14.70% and a negative net margin of 8.09%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Nokia Co. will post 0.38 EPS for the current year.

Nokia Oyj engages in the provision of network infrastructure, technology, and software services. It operates through the following segments: Networks, Nokia Software, Nokia Technologies, and Group Common and Other. The Networks segment comprises mobile networks, services, fixed networks, and optical networks.

