Advisory Services Network LLC Purchases 2,447 Shares of Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC)

Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its position in shares of Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC) by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 61,325 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,447 shares during the quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in Ares Capital were worth $1,201,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ARCC. CIBC World Markets Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ares Capital by 12.9% during the 1st quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 55,700 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,042,000 after acquiring an additional 6,365 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ares Capital by 463.5% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 3,443 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 2,832 shares during the period. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. bought a new position in shares of Ares Capital during the 1st quarter worth $359,000. Boston Private Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Ares Capital by 122.8% during the 1st quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 44,297 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $829,000 after acquiring an additional 24,419 shares during the period. Finally, Essex Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ares Capital by 39.9% during the 1st quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 33,515 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $627,000 after acquiring an additional 9,552 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 29.42% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on ARCC. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Ares Capital from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Raymond James raised their target price on Ares Capital from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:ARCC traded down $0.14 on Wednesday, hitting $20.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 28,226 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,139,553. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.64. Ares Capital Co. has a 1 year low of $13.54 and a 1 year high of $20.81. The company has a market capitalization of $9.19 billion, a PE ratio of 5.30 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.33.

Ares Capital (NASDAQ:ARCC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The investment management company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.10. Ares Capital had a return on equity of 10.87% and a net margin of 101.77%. The firm had revenue of $459.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $385.97 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Ares Capital Co. will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were issued a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.95%. This is a boost from Ares Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Ares Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 94.25%.

Ares Capital Company Profile

Ares Capital Corp is a closed-end non-diversified management investment company. The fund targets companies operating in the fields of Health Care Services, Software & Services, Consumer Durables & Apparel, Energy, Food & Beverage, and Retail. It provides financing for buyouts, acquisitions, recapitalizations, restructurings, rescue financing, growth capital and general refinancing.

