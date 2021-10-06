AECOM (NYSE:ACM) Shares Purchased by Commonwealth Equity Services LLC

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in shares of AECOM (NYSE:ACM) by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 43,826 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 688 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in AECOM were worth $2,775,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc raised its stake in AECOM by 0.4% during the second quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc now owns 40,175 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,546,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of AECOM by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 3,781 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $239,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in AECOM by 5.7% in the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,488 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $284,000 after buying an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in shares of AECOM by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 18,176 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,151,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. increased its position in shares of AECOM by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 8,780 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $562,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.90% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Daniel R. Tishman sold 29,792 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.00, for a total value of $1,966,272.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 89,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,913,534. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.33% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE ACM opened at $63.87 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $64.37 and its 200-day moving average is $64.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.20 billion, a PE ratio of -68.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.58. AECOM has a 1 year low of $42.32 and a 1 year high of $70.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

AECOM (NYSE:ACM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 8th. The construction company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.01. AECOM had a positive return on equity of 13.15% and a negative net margin of 1.13%. The firm had revenue of $3.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.21 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.55 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that AECOM will post 2.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AECOM announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, September 23rd that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the construction company to reacquire up to 10.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

AECOM Company Profile

AECOM engages in the design, build, finance, and operation of infrastructure assets for governments, businesses and organizations. It operates through the following segments: Americas, International, and AECOM Capital. The Americas segment engages in planning, consulting, architectural and engineering design, and construction management services to commercial and government clients in the United States, Canada, and Latin America in major end markets such as transportation, water, government, facilities, environmental, and energy.

