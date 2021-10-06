Aemetis (NASDAQ:AMTX) Shares Down 11.3%

Aemetis, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMTX)’s share price traded down 11.3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $17.28 and last traded at $17.47. 15,583 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 2,400,425 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.70.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Aemetis from $40.00 to $31.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $33.00 price objective (up previously from $31.00) on shares of Aemetis in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating on shares of Aemetis in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Finally, Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Aemetis in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.17.

The stock has a market capitalization of $552.04 million, a P/E ratio of -7.71 and a beta of -0.16. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.11.

Aemetis (NASDAQ:AMTX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The specialty chemicals company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.46) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $54.88 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.85 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Aemetis, Inc. will post -1.88 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director John R. Block sold 14,511 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.94, for a total transaction of $202,283.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Andrew B. Foster sold 8,548 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.08, for a total value of $120,355.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 14.65% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AMTX. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Aemetis by 1,883.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 325,382 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $7,978,000 after purchasing an additional 308,977 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Aemetis in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,809,000. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Aemetis by 109.9% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,084 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 1,091 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Aemetis by 56.9% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 148,696 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,646,000 after purchasing an additional 53,950 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of Aemetis by 50.1% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 33,023 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $810,000 after purchasing an additional 11,021 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.50% of the company’s stock.

Aemetis Company Profile (NASDAQ:AMTX)

Aemetis, Inc is a renewable fuels and biochemical company, which engages in the acquisition, development, and commercialization of technologies that replace traditional petroleum-based products. It operates through the North America and India geographical segments. The North America segment manages Keyes Plant in California, the cellulosic ethanol facility in Riverbank, the cluster of biogas digesters on dairies near Keyes, California, the Goodland Plant, Kansas and the research and development facility in Minnesota.

