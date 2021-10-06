AerSale (NASDAQ:ASLE) Receives “Hold” Rating from Cowen

Cowen reissued their hold rating on shares of AerSale (NASDAQ:ASLE) in a research report released on Tuesday, Analyst Price Targets reports.
Shares of NASDAQ ASLE traded down $0.18 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $17.35. 2,552 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 91,762. The company’s fifty day moving average is $13.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.69. AerSale has a fifty-two week low of $8.68 and a fifty-two week high of $18.35.
AerSale (NASDAQ:ASLE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $91.92 million for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that AerSale will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current year.
AerSale Company Profile
AerSale Corporation provides aftermarket commercial aircraft, engines, and its parts to passenger and cargo airlines, leasing companies, original equipment manufacturers, and government and defense contractors, as well as maintenance, repair, and overhaul (MRO) service providers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Management Solutions and Technical Operations (TechOps).
