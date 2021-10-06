AerSale (NASDAQ:ASLE) Receives “Hold” Rating from Cowen

Cowen reissued their hold rating on shares of AerSale (NASDAQ:ASLE) in a research report released on Tuesday, Analyst Price Targets reports.

Shares of NASDAQ ASLE traded down $0.18 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $17.35. 2,552 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 91,762. The company’s fifty day moving average is $13.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.69. AerSale has a fifty-two week low of $8.68 and a fifty-two week high of $18.35.

AerSale (NASDAQ:ASLE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $91.92 million for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that AerSale will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of AerSale in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in shares of AerSale during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of AerSale by 192.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 2,843 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of AerSale during the 1st quarter worth approximately $62,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG bought a new position in shares of AerSale during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $68,000. Institutional investors own 75.86% of the company’s stock.

AerSale Company Profile

AerSale Corporation provides aftermarket commercial aircraft, engines, and its parts to passenger and cargo airlines, leasing companies, original equipment manufacturers, and government and defense contractors, as well as maintenance, repair, and overhaul (MRO) service providers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Management Solutions and Technical Operations (TechOps).

