AGF Investments LLC Lowers Holdings in General Motors (NYSE:GM)

AGF Investments LLC trimmed its position in General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) by 78.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,209 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 7,877 shares during the period. AGF Investments LLC’s holdings in General Motors were worth $131,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Savant Capital LLC lifted its holdings in General Motors by 3.2% in the second quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 6,237 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $369,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares during the period. Evoke Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in General Motors by 2.8% in the first quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 7,344 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $422,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC lifted its holdings in General Motors by 0.4% in the first quarter. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC now owns 55,400 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,183,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Hudock Inc. lifted its holdings in General Motors by 13.1% in the second quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 1,736 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the period. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC lifted its holdings in General Motors by 19.4% in the first quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 1,241 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.91% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on General Motors from $62.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Sunday, September 26th. Barclays cut their price target on General Motors from $71.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded General Motors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Wedbush assumed coverage on General Motors in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $85.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on General Motors from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.32.

Shares of NYSE:GM traded down $0.80 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $53.54. 1,436,139 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,409,738. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.10. The company has a market cap of $77.73 billion, a PE ratio of 6.28, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.28. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $51.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $56.00. General Motors has a twelve month low of $30.30 and a twelve month high of $64.30.

General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The auto manufacturer reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.08. General Motors had a net margin of 9.13% and a return on equity of 25.11%. The business had revenue of $34.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.66 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.50) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 103.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that General Motors will post 6.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

General Motors Company Profile

General Motors Co engages in the designing, manufacturing, and selling of cars, trucks and automobile parts. It also provides automotive financing services through General Motors Financial Company, Inc The firm operates through the following segments: GM North America, GM International, Cruise and GM Financial.

