AGF Investments LLC Makes New Investment in First Hawaiian, Inc. (NASDAQ:FHB)

AGF Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of First Hawaiian, Inc. (NASDAQ:FHB) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 12,525 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $355,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its holdings in First Hawaiian by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 71,299 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,021,000 after buying an additional 5,318 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in shares of First Hawaiian by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 6,215,685 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $176,153,000 after purchasing an additional 305,348 shares in the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Hawaiian by 16.4% in the 2nd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 185,710 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,263,000 after purchasing an additional 26,099 shares in the last quarter. Gillson Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of First Hawaiian in the 1st quarter valued at $6,398,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in shares of First Hawaiian by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 173,745 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,756,000 after purchasing an additional 10,470 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ:FHB traded down $0.49 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $29.10. 7,636 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 704,595. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.92. First Hawaiian, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.11 and a fifty-two week high of $30.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company has a market capitalization of $3.77 billion, a PE ratio of 14.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.25.

First Hawaiian (NASDAQ:FHB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, July 24th. The bank reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.21. First Hawaiian had a net margin of 36.16% and a return on equity of 10.13%. The company had revenue of $180.85 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $132.60 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.15 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that First Hawaiian, Inc. will post 2.07 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 23rd were given a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 20th. First Hawaiian’s payout ratio is currently 71.72%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on FHB. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of First Hawaiian from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Raymond James began coverage on shares of First Hawaiian in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of First Hawaiian from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $23.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, First Hawaiian presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.10.

First Hawaiian Company Profile

First Hawaiian, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services to consumer and commercial customers, including deposit products, lending services, and wealth management and trust services through its subsidiary First Hawaiian Bank. It operates through the following business segments: Retail Banking, Commercial Banking, and Treasury and Other.

