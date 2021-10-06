AGF Investments LLC Purchases Shares of 252 IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX)

AGF Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 252 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $159,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cloverfields Capital Group LP grew its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 1.1% in the second quarter. Cloverfields Capital Group LP now owns 1,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $966,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 34.0% in the second quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 71 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $318,000 after buying an additional 18 shares during the period. Frontier Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Frontier Wealth Management LLC now owns 769 shares of the company’s stock worth $376,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares during the period. Finally, Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC increased its stake in IDEXX Laboratories by 2.1% in the second quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $628,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.70% of the company’s stock.

IDXX has been the subject of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $550.00 to $610.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $616.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Guggenheim lowered shares of IDEXX Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $735.00 to $770.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, IDEXX Laboratories currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $643.80.

In other news, SVP Kathy V. Turner sold 2,250 shares of IDEXX Laboratories stock in a transaction on Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $687.22, for a total transaction of $1,546,245.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, Director M Anne Szostak sold 3,000 shares of IDEXX Laboratories stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $687.87, for a total transaction of $2,063,610.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 26,886 shares of company stock worth $18,646,894. Insiders own 2.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IDXX traded down $7.74 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $607.06. 16,194 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 410,337. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a one year low of $383.12 and a one year high of $706.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The business has a 50-day moving average of $672.27 and a 200 day moving average of $603.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.28, a PEG ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 0.92.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 30th. The company reported $2.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.33. IDEXX Laboratories had a net margin of 23.89% and a return on equity of 115.28%. The business had revenue of $826.14 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $794.64 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.72 earnings per share. IDEXX Laboratories’s revenue was up 29.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 8.35 earnings per share for the current year.

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of products and services for the animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy and water testing markets. It operates through the following segments: CAG, Water, LPD, and Other. The CAG segment develops, designs, manufactures, and distributes products and performs services for veterinarians and the biomedical analytics market, primarily related to diagnostics and information management.

