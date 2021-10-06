AgileThought (NASDAQ:AGIL) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at William Blair

William Blair started coverage on shares of AgileThought (NASDAQ:AGIL) in a report issued on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued an outperform rating on the stock.
Shares of AGIL traded down $0.72 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $7.92. The company had a trading volume of 1,413 shares, compared to its average volume of 128,284. AgileThought has a 12-month low of $8.39 and a 12-month high of $36.13.
About AgileThought
