Air Canada (TSE:AC) Receives C$27.82 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Air Canada (TSE:AC) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the sixteen ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$27.62.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. TD Securities dropped their target price on shares of Air Canada from C$34.00 to C$32.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Air Canada in a report on Friday, September 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a C$25.00 price objective on the stock. Wolfe Research cut shares of Air Canada to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. ATB Capital set a C$25.45 price objective on shares of Air Canada in a report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, CIBC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a C$33.00 price objective on shares of Air Canada in a report on Monday, August 30th.

In other news, Senior Officer Craig Landry sold 8,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$25.29, for a total transaction of C$214,965.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 16,385 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$414,376.65. Also, Senior Officer Arielle Meloul-Wechsler sold 7,023 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$23.51, for a total transaction of C$165,110.73. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 9,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$215,469.15.

Shares of TSE:AC traded down C$0.56 on Friday, reaching C$23.22. 3,081,662 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,628,527. The firm has a market capitalization of C$8.31 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.72. Air Canada has a fifty-two week low of C$14.48 and a fifty-two week high of C$31.00. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$24.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$25.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2,209.01.

Air Canada (TSE:AC) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 23rd. The company reported C($3.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C($2.54) by C($0.52). The business had revenue of C$837.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$859.45 million. Analysts predict that Air Canada will post -0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Air Canada provides domestic, U.S. transborder, and international airline services. It offers scheduled passenger services under the Air Canada Vacations and Air Canada Rouge brand name in the Canadian market, the Canada-U.S. transborder market, and in the international market to and from Canada, as well as through capacity purchase agreements on other regional carriers.

