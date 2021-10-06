Aker BP ASA (OTCMKTS:DETNF) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Aker BP ASA (OTCMKTS:DETNF) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the thirteen brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have issued a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company.

A number of analysts have weighed in on DETNF shares. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of Aker BP ASA in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Aker BP ASA in a report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Nordea Equity Research raised Aker BP ASA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 20th.

Aker BP ASA stock traded down $1.14 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $35.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 505 shares, compared to its average volume of 332. Aker BP ASA has a fifty-two week low of $16.88 and a fifty-two week high of $36.76. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.83.

Aker BP ASA engages in the exploration, development and production of petroleum in Norway. The firm conducts its activities on the Norwegian Continental Shelf. It has balanced portfolio and is the operator of the Valhall, Ula, Ivar Aasen, Alvheim and Skarv field hubs. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Lysaker, Norway.

