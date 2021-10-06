Alaethes Wealth LLC Acquires New Position in CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR)

Alaethes Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 700 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $91,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of CyberArk Software in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in CyberArk Software in the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new position in CyberArk Software in the second quarter worth approximately $72,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in CyberArk Software by 3,333.3% in the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 618 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in CyberArk Software by 233.3% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 690 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 483 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on CYBR shares. Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of CyberArk Software from $160.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of CyberArk Software in a research note on Monday. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $165.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of CyberArk Software from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Wolfe Research boosted their price objective on shares of CyberArk Software from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of CyberArk Software from $171.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $176.86.

CYBR traded up $1.85 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $159.30. The stock had a trading volume of 8,506 shares, compared to its average volume of 458,202. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 3.95 and a current ratio of 3.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -147.98 and a beta of 1.28. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $157.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $142.25. CyberArk Software Ltd. has a twelve month low of $95.12 and a twelve month high of $171.34.

CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The technology company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.29. The business had revenue of $117.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $116.31 million. CyberArk Software had a negative net margin of 8.68% and a negative return on equity of 2.32%. As a group, equities analysts expect that CyberArk Software Ltd. will post -1.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CyberArk Software Company Profile

CyberArk Software Ltd. engages in the development, market, and sale of access security software solutions. It offers its products and services to banking, insurance, healthcare, and federal industries. The company was founded by Udi Mokady and Alon Cohen in 1999 and is headquartered in Petah Tikva, Israel.

