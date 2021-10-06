Alaethes Wealth LLC Acquires Shares of 346 DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD)

Alaethes Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 346 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of DD. JNBA Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 98.2% during the 2nd quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 323 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Newton One Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of DuPont de Nemours during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Benson Investment Management Company Inc. purchased a new position in shares of DuPont de Nemours during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of DuPont de Nemours during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Red Door Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of DuPont de Nemours during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. 70.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms recently weighed in on DD. TheStreet raised DuPont de Nemours from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. KeyCorp reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $93.00 price objective on shares of DuPont de Nemours in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised DuPont de Nemours from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $74.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Citigroup increased their target price on DuPont de Nemours from $96.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of DuPont de Nemours from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $84.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Monday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $88.06.

In other news, Director Luther C. Iv Kissam bought 5,000 shares of DuPont de Nemours stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $75.94 per share, with a total value of $379,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider Rose Lee sold 26,448 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.37, for a total transaction of $1,966,937.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DD stock traded down $1.23 on Wednesday, hitting $69.74. 192,378 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,898,777. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 2.66 and a quick ratio of 1.99. The company has a market capitalization of $36.48 billion, a PE ratio of 6.93, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.50. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a 1-year low of $55.22 and a 1-year high of $87.27. The company’s fifty day moving average is $72.54 and its 200 day moving average is $76.82.

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The basic materials company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.12. DuPont de Nemours had a net margin of 32.59% and a return on equity of 7.42%. The company had revenue of $4.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.99 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.70 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 4.14 EPS for the current year.

DuPont de Nemours, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the development of specialty materials, chemicals, and agricultural products. It operates through the following segments: Electronics & Imaging, Nutrition & Biosciences, Transportation & Industrial, Safety & Construction, and Non-Core.

