Alaethes Wealth LLC Invests $48,000 in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB)

Alaethes Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IWB. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 2.2% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $716,000 after buying an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 684.8% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 4,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $967,000 after buying an additional 3,773 shares during the last quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 4.7% during the first quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 11,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,529,000 after buying an additional 507 shares during the last quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 1.2% during the first quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 18,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,199,000 after buying an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 253.6% during the first quarter. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC now owns 18,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $594,000 after buying an additional 13,617 shares during the last quarter.

IWB stock traded up $0.81 on Wednesday, hitting $244.50. The company had a trading volume of 71,193 shares, compared to its average volume of 665,301. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a 12-month low of $180.78 and a 12-month high of $255.72. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $249.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $240.87.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

