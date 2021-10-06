Alaethes Wealth LLC Makes New Investment in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU)

Alaethes Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 304.2% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 501,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,432,000 after acquiring an additional 377,426 shares in the last quarter. One Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 11.7% during the first quarter. One Capital Management LLC now owns 61,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,751,000 after acquiring an additional 6,493 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 10.4% during the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 1,808,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,632,000 after acquiring an additional 170,316 shares in the last quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 1.2% during the second quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,305,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,896,000 after acquiring an additional 52,351 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mutual Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 39.5% during the second quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 38,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,448,000 after acquiring an additional 10,943 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF stock traded down $0.45 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $60.43. The stock had a trading volume of 416,879 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,471,074. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a 12 month low of $49.09 and a 12 month high of $65.28. The business’s 50-day moving average is $62.90 and its 200 day moving average is $62.91.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

