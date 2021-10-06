Alchemix Tops One Day Trading Volume of $3.68 Million (ALCX)

Alchemix (CURRENCY:ALCX) traded 1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on October 6th. Alchemix has a market cap of $188.59 million and approximately $3.68 million worth of Alchemix was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Alchemix has traded 22.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Alchemix coin can currently be purchased for about $255.95 or 0.00463146 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Starname (IOV) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001810 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.86 or 0.00048608 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002639 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $132.16 or 0.00239154 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56.88 or 0.00102929 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001811 BTC.

Alchemix Coin Profile

Alchemix (CRYPTO:ALCX) is a coin. It launched on February 27th, 2021. Alchemix’s total supply is 943,829 coins and its circulating supply is 736,838 coins. Alchemix’s official Twitter account is @alchemixfi

According to CryptoCompare, “Alchemix Finance is a future-yield-backed synthetic asset platform and community DAO. The platform is designed to give users advances on their yield farming via a synthetic token that represents a fungible claim on any underlying collateral in the Alchemix protocol. The DAO will focus on funding projects that will help the Alchemix ecosystem grow, as well as the greater Ethereum community. “

Alchemix Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Alchemix directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Alchemix should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Alchemix using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

