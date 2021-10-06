Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the thirty-five brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $285.41.

Several brokerages have recently commented on BABA. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on Alibaba Group from $310.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Erste Group lowered Alibaba Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. HSBC dropped their price objective on Alibaba Group from $270.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. UBS Group decreased their target price on Alibaba Group from $280.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price objective on Alibaba Group from $350.00 to $310.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 5th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BABA. Logan Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Alibaba Group during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Alibaba Group in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Sageworth Trust Co purchased a new position in Alibaba Group in the first quarter valued at about $43,000. Burleson & Company LLC purchased a new position in Alibaba Group in the first quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Cowen Prime Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BABA stock traded up $0.96 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $144.10. The company had a trading volume of 14,820,947 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,843,105. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 1.76. Alibaba Group has a twelve month low of $138.43 and a twelve month high of $319.32. The company has a market capitalization of $391.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.79. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $168.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $201.96.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $16.60 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $14.86. The company had revenue of $205.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $208.67 billion. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 12.92% and a net margin of 19.25%. Alibaba Group’s quarterly revenue was up 33.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $14.82 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Alibaba Group will post 8.3 earnings per share for the current year.

About Alibaba Group

Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. engages in providing online and mobile marketplaces in retail and wholesale trade. It operates through the following business segments: Core Commerce; Cloud Computing; Digital Media & Entertainment; and Innovation Initiatives and Others. The Core Commerce segment comprises of platforms operating in retail and wholesale.

