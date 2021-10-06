Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited (NASDAQ:AOSL) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $180.00 Million

Analysts expect Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited (NASDAQ:AOSL) to report $180.00 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Alpha and Omega Semiconductor’s earnings. Alpha and Omega Semiconductor reported sales of $151.55 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 18.8%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Alpha and Omega Semiconductor will report full year sales of $704.35 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $697.90 million to $710.80 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $748.70 million, with estimates ranging from $736.80 million to $760.60 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Alpha and Omega Semiconductor.

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor (NASDAQ:AOSL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The semiconductor company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $177.31 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $170.00 million. Alpha and Omega Semiconductor had a net margin of 8.85% and a return on equity of 13.55%.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $29.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Benchmark started coverage on Alpha and Omega Semiconductor in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.25.

AOSL stock opened at $31.51 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $830.38 million, a P/E ratio of 14.46 and a beta of 2.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.08. Alpha and Omega Semiconductor has a 1 year low of $15.23 and a 1 year high of $43.00. The business’s 50-day moving average is $27.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.49.

In other Alpha and Omega Semiconductor news, EVP Bing Xue sold 4,476 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.80, for a total transaction of $128,908.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 7,957 shares of company stock valued at $224,831. 21.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 38.5% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,358,300 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $15,634,000 after buying an additional 377,800 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 300.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 226,307 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,876,000 after acquiring an additional 169,776 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 14.9% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,272,997 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $38,687,000 after acquiring an additional 165,152 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,575,541 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $51,521,000 after acquiring an additional 132,333 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 102.4% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 219,706 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $7,185,000 after buying an additional 111,160 shares during the last quarter. 58.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Alpha and Omega Semiconductor

Alpha & Omega Semiconductor Ltd. designs, develops and supplies power semiconductor products. Its products include analog switches, insulated-gate bipolar transistors, metal-oxide-semiconductor field-effect transistors, power integrated circuits, and transient voltage suppressors. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Hong Kong, China, South Korea, United States, and Other Countries.

