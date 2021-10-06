Alpha FX Group (LON:AFX) Trading 2.3% Higher

Alpha FX Group plc (LON:AFX) shares traded up 2.3% on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 2,050 ($26.78) and last traded at GBX 2,020 ($26.39). 20,146 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 70% from the average session volume of 67,199 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,975 ($25.80).

Separately, Liberum Capital lifted their price target on Alpha FX Group from GBX 1,800 ($23.52) to GBX 2,000 ($26.13) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.45, a quick ratio of 2.41 and a current ratio of 2.52. The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 1,877.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 1,631.06. The stock has a market cap of £798.80 million and a PE ratio of 40.46.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 9th will be paid a GBX 3 ($0.04) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 9th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.16%. Alpha FX Group’s payout ratio is 0.17%.

Alpha FX Group Company Profile (LON:AFX)

Alpha FX Group plc provides foreign exchange risk management and alternative banking solutions in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company offers forward currency contracts, option contracts, foreign exchange spot transactions, and payments collections and currency accounts services. It serves corporates and institutions that are exposed to currency market volatility.

