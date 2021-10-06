Aluf (OTCMKTS:AHIX) Shares Down 3.1%

Aluf Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AHIX) traded down 3.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $0.15 and last traded at $0.16. 8,283 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 83% from the average session volume of 47,713 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.16.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.18.

Aluf Company Profile (OTCMKTS:AHIX)

Aluf Holdings, Inc is a holding company, engaged in mergers and acquisitions in the development and sale of proprietary software. It provides proprietary software, wafer level reliability testers software algorithms, and hardware used in the testing and data mining of the most commonly used computer hard drives, memory, and magnetics; as well as other advanced magnetic, semiconductor and nanotechnology based device components.

Featured Article: Understanding the different types of bonds

Receive News & Ratings for Aluf Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aluf and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.