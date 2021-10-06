Ambev S.A. (NYSE:ABEV) Shares Sold by Natixis Advisors L.P.

Natixis Advisors L.P. reduced its stake in shares of Ambev S.A. (NYSE:ABEV) by 12.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,232,325 shares of the company’s stock after selling 182,576 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in Ambev were worth $4,239,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Frontier Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Ambev during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. CWA Asset Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ambev in the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Sageworth Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Ambev in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Corient Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ambev in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ambev in the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. 9.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ABEV stock traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $2.70. 919,501 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 24,806,084. Ambev S.A. has a 12 month low of $2.13 and a 12 month high of $3.95. The company has a market cap of $42.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.94, a PEG ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.09. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $3.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.14.

Ambev (NYSE:ABEV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.02. Ambev had a net margin of 21.91% and a return on equity of 18.82%. The company had revenue of $2.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.93 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Ambev S.A. will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current year.

ABEV has been the subject of several research reports. Grupo Santander lowered shares of Ambev from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Ambev in a report on Friday, August 13th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Barclays raised shares of Ambev from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $4.00 to $3.50 in a research note on Wednesday. TheStreet raised shares of Ambev from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ambev from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.55.

Ambev SA engages in the production, distribution, and sale of beverages. Its products include beer, carbonated soft drinks, and other non-alcoholic and non-carbonated products. It operates through the following geographical segments: Brazil, and Central America and The Caribbean (CAC), and Canada. The Brazil segment focuses on the beer sales division and the NAB sales division.

