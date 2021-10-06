América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:AMX) Shares Sold by CIBC World Markets Inc.

CIBC World Markets Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:AMX) by 17.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 42,269 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 8,754 shares during the quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc.’s holdings in América Móvil were worth $634,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AMX. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of América Móvil by 1,085.2% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,920 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,758 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new position in shares of América Móvil during the 2nd quarter worth about $165,000. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in shares of América Móvil during the 1st quarter worth about $179,000. Sawtooth Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of América Móvil during the 1st quarter worth about $194,000. Finally, Colony Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of América Móvil during the 1st quarter worth about $207,000. 6.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of América Móvil stock traded down $0.21 on Wednesday, hitting $17.28. The stock had a trading volume of 39,324 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,543,007. América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. has a 52-week low of $11.71 and a 52-week high of $19.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. The stock has a market cap of $57.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.90, a P/E/G ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 0.75. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $17.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.93.

América Móvil (NYSE:AMX) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 12th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.28. América Móvil had a return on equity of 34.73% and a net margin of 9.99%. The business had revenue of $12.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.16 billion. Analysts predict that América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. will post 1.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on AMX. Itau BBA Securities cut América Móvil from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised América Móvil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, October 1st.

America Movil SAB de CV engages in the provision of telecommunications services. It offers wireless voice, wireless data and value added services, fixed voice, fixed broadband, fixed data, pay television, and information technology services. The company was founded on September 25, 2000 and is headquartered in Mexico City, Mexico.

