American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AXL) Holdings Decreased by Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc.

Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. cut its holdings in American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AXL) by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,263,151 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 25,459 shares during the quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. owned about 1.98% of American Axle & Manufacturing worth $23,424,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. US Bancorp DE raised its position in American Axle & Manufacturing by 307.7% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,740 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 2,068 shares in the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new stake in American Axle & Manufacturing in the first quarter worth about $37,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its position in American Axle & Manufacturing by 99.8% in the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 4,004 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in American Axle & Manufacturing by 2,039.5% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,290 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 5,996 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in American Axle & Manufacturing by 118.3% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 10,082 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $98,000 after acquiring an additional 5,463 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of American Axle & Manufacturing stock traded down $0.26 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $9.16. 45,743 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,571,615. The stock has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.15, a PEG ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 2.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.07, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.69. American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.15 and a twelve month high of $13.06. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $8.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.83.

American Axle & Manufacturing (NYSE:AXL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The auto parts company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.18 billion. American Axle & Manufacturing had a return on equity of 76.80% and a net margin of 3.74%. The firm’s revenue was up 149.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($1.79) EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. will post 1.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on AXL. Barclays lifted their price target on American Axle & Manufacturing from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut American Axle & Manufacturing from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $11.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, American Axle & Manufacturing has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.56.

American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc engages in the manufacture, engineering, design, and validation of driveline systems and related components. It operates through the following segments: Driveline and Metal Forming. The Driveline segment consists of axles, drive shafts, power transfer units, rear drive modules, and electric and hybrid driveline products and systems for light trucks, service utility vehicles, crossover vehicles, passenger cars, and commercial vehicles.

