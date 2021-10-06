Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD) Director Burke W. Whitman Purchases 1,500 Shares

Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD) Director Burke W. Whitman acquired 1,500 shares of Amicus Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $9.56 per share, with a total value of $14,340.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Burke W. Whitman also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, August 2nd, Burke W. Whitman bought 1,500 shares of Amicus Therapeutics stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $9.28 per share, for a total transaction of $13,920.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:FOLD opened at $10.10 on Wednesday. Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.60 and a twelve month high of $25.39. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $10.58 and its 200-day moving average is $9.98. The company has a quick ratio of 4.08, a current ratio of 4.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.23 and a beta of 1.10.

Amicus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FOLD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $77.41 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $71.35 million. Amicus Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 91.47% and a negative net margin of 89.53%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on FOLD. Chardan Capital reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Amicus Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, July 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Amicus Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $17.11 to $16.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of Amicus Therapeutics in a report on Monday, July 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. Berenberg Bank began coverage on Amicus Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. They set a “hold” rating and a $14.00 target price for the company. Finally, SVB Leerink reduced their price objective on Amicus Therapeutics from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Amicus Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.08.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FOLD. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Amicus Therapeutics by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,729,400 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $238,392,000 after purchasing an additional 342,347 shares during the period. Perceptive Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Amicus Therapeutics by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 23,121,329 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $222,890,000 after buying an additional 260,000 shares during the last quarter. Redmile Group LLC increased its position in shares of Amicus Therapeutics by 2.4% during the first quarter. Redmile Group LLC now owns 21,114,114 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $208,607,000 after acquiring an additional 493,624 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Amicus Therapeutics by 12.8% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,286,436 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $128,081,000 after buying an additional 1,506,612 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avoro Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Amicus Therapeutics by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC now owns 12,450,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $120,018,000 after acquiring an additional 200,000 shares during the period.

Amicus Therapeutics, Inc operates as a biotechnology company. The firm focuses on discovering, developing and delivering medicines for people living with metabolic diseases. Its product portfolio includes first and only approved oral precision medicine for people living with Fabry disease who have amenable genetic variants, a novel, clinical-stage, treatment paradigm for Pompe disease and a rare disease gene therapy portfolio.

