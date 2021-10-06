AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $781.59 Million

Analysts predict that AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN) will announce $781.59 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for AMN Healthcare Services’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $787.38 million and the lowest is $777.40 million. AMN Healthcare Services posted sales of $551.63 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 41.7%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that AMN Healthcare Services will report full year sales of $3.24 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $3.23 billion to $3.25 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $2.83 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.69 billion to $2.95 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow AMN Healthcare Services.

AMN Healthcare Services (NYSE:AMN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.21. AMN Healthcare Services had a net margin of 5.90% and a return on equity of 28.32%. The business had revenue of $857.45 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $829.37 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.83 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts recently commented on AMN shares. Truist Securities raised their price objective on shares of AMN Healthcare Services from $118.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of AMN Healthcare Services from $108.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Truist raised their target price on shares of AMN Healthcare Services from $118.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of AMN Healthcare Services from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, AMN Healthcare Services presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $99.57.

Shares of NYSE AMN traded down $1.76 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $116.21. 5,164 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 309,921. AMN Healthcare Services has a fifty-two week low of $58.34 and a fifty-two week high of $119.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The firm has a market cap of $5.49 billion, a PE ratio of 32.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.39. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $109.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $95.30.

In other AMN Healthcare Services news, insider Denise L. Jackson sold 1,000 shares of AMN Healthcare Services stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.45, for a total transaction of $113,450.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Denise L. Jackson sold 2,000 shares of AMN Healthcare Services stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.68, for a total transaction of $223,360.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,752 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,759,183.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 8,000 shares of company stock valued at $836,810 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of AMN. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 256,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,059,000 after purchasing an additional 14,801 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 111.3% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 67,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,176,000 after purchasing an additional 35,522 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $779,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its holdings in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 30,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,274,000 after purchasing an additional 2,284 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 58.2% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,000 after purchasing an additional 676 shares in the last quarter. 89.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AMN Healthcare Services Company Profile

AMN Healthcare Services, Inc provides healthcare workforce solutions and staffing services to healthcare facilities across the nation. Its workforce solutions include managed services programs and recruitment process outsourcing. The firm operates through the following segments: Nurse and Allied Solutions, Physician and Leadership Solutions, and Technology and Workforce Solutions.

