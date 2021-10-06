Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMPH) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.22 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMPH) will report earnings of $0.22 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Amphastar Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.20 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.23. Amphastar Pharmaceuticals posted earnings of $0.15 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 46.7%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Friday, November 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Amphastar Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of $0.95 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.91 to $0.99. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $1.26 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.16 to $1.34. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Amphastar Pharmaceuticals.

Get Amphastar Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMPH) last released its earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.21. Amphastar Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 2.72% and a return on equity of 8.01%. The business had revenue of $101.66 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $101.38 million.

Several analysts recently commented on AMPH shares. Northland Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price on shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. TheStreet lowered shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th.

AMPH stock traded up $0.31 on Wednesday, hitting $19.15. 142,543 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 195,941. Amphastar Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $16.91 and a 1-year high of $21.63. The stock has a market cap of $919.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 91.19 and a beta of 0.74. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $19.25 and a 200-day moving average of $19.15. The company has a current ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

In other Amphastar Pharmaceuticals news, EVP Yakob Liawatidewi sold 31,524 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.01, for a total value of $630,795.24. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 77,927 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,559,319.27. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Rong Zhou sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.87, for a total transaction of $125,220.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 92,244 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,925,132.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 42,711 shares of company stock worth $862,712 in the last 90 days. 28.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AMPH. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 1,889.3% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,417 shares in the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Quantbot Technologies LP grew its position in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 866.7% in the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 2,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 2,600 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new stake in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth approximately $59,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth approximately $70,000. 56.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, market, and sale of technically challenging and proprietary injectable, inhalation, and intranasal products. It operates through Finished Pharmaceutical Products and Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients Products segments. The Finished Pharmaceutical Products segment manufactures, markets, and distributes Primatene Mist, enoxaparin, naloxone, phytonadione, lidocaine, and other critical and non-critical care drugs.

See Also: Cash Flow

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Amphastar Pharmaceuticals (AMPH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Amphastar Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amphastar Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.