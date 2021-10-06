Ampliphi Biosciences (NYSEAMERICAN:APHB) Trading Down 1.1%

Ampliphi Biosciences Corp (NYSEAMERICAN:APHB) shares were down 1.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $3.25 and last traded at $3.48. Approximately 13,664 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 842,200 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.52.

Ampliphi Biosciences Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:APHB)

AmpliPhi Biosciences Corporation, a biotechnology company, focuses on the development of therapies for antibiotic-resistant infections using bacteriophage-based technology. The company is involved in developing AB-SA01 for the treatment of staphylococcus aureus (S. aureus) infections; and AB-PA01 for the treatment of pseudomonas aeruginosa (P.

Read More: What is the quiet period?

Receive News & Ratings for Ampliphi Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ampliphi Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.