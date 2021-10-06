Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) Shares Purchased by OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp

OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp lifted its holdings in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) by 33.2% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 749,376 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 186,927 shares during the quarter. Analog Devices makes up approximately 1.9% of OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $129,013,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Analog Devices in the first quarter valued at approximately $43,292,000. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its stake in Analog Devices by 5.0% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 129,398 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $22,277,000 after acquiring an additional 6,119 shares during the last quarter. Cidel Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Analog Devices by 6.2% in the first quarter. Cidel Asset Management Inc. now owns 65,150 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $10,103,000 after acquiring an additional 3,810 shares during the last quarter. AGF Investments Inc. lifted its stake in Analog Devices by 47.0% in the second quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 193,531 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $33,318,000 after acquiring an additional 61,914 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning lifted its stake in Analog Devices by 6.9% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 28,724 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,945,000 after acquiring an additional 1,847 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.18% of the company’s stock.

ADI traded up $0.68 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $166.05. The stock had a trading volume of 2,731,728 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,621,827. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.19, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.22. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $168.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $163.34. Analog Devices, Inc. has a twelve month low of $115.64 and a twelve month high of $178.84.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 17th. The semiconductor company reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.71 billion. Analog Devices had a net margin of 26.15% and a return on equity of 18.86%. Analog Devices’s revenue was up 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.36 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 6.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analog Devices declared that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Wednesday, August 25th that authorizes the company to buyback $8.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the semiconductor company to purchase up to 13.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 27th were paid a $0.69 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 26th. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.66%. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.21%.

In other news, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.09, for a total transaction of $1,680,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ADI. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Analog Devices in a research note on Monday, July 26th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $170.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $188.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Analog Devices in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $200.00 price target for the company. Truist Securities lifted their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $179.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Analog Devices in a research report on Monday, September 13th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $179.00 price objective for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $182.69.

Analog Devices Company Profile

Analog Devices, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of integrated circuits (ICs). Its products include industrial process control systems, medical imaging equipment, factory process automation systems, patient vital signs monitoring devices, instrumentation and measurement systems, wireless infrastructure equipment, energy management systems, networking equipment, aerospace and defense electronics, optical systems, automobiles, and portable consumer devices.

