Analysts Anticipate Braskem S.A. (NYSE:BAK) to Post $2.09 Earnings Per Share

Analysts forecast that Braskem S.A. (NYSE:BAK) will post $2.09 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Braskem’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.02 to $3.16. Braskem posted earnings per share of ($0.66) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 416.7%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, November 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Braskem will report full year earnings of $8.24 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.58 to $9.89. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $4.41 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.90 to $4.91. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Braskem.

Braskem (NYSE:BAK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $3.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.22 by $1.30. The business had revenue of $4.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.72 billion. Braskem had a negative return on equity of 811.92% and a net margin of 11.24%.

Several research firms have weighed in on BAK. TheStreet upgraded Braskem from a “c-” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. UBS Group upgraded Braskem from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Bank of America started coverage on Braskem in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $32.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Braskem from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Braskem has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.25.

NYSE BAK traded down $0.96 during trading on Friday, hitting $20.85. 145,390 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 264,408. The company has a market capitalization of $8.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.70 and a beta of 1.66. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.44. Braskem has a 12-month low of $7.31 and a 12-month high of $26.93.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BAK. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Braskem during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of Braskem by 311.1% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Braskem by 225.7% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 3,225 shares during the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Braskem during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $97,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Braskem by 107.6% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 3,542 shares during the last quarter.

Braskem SA engages in the manufacture of petrochemicals and other related products. It operates through the following segments: Brazil, USA, and Europe and Mexico. The Brazil segment includes production and sale of chemicals, supply of electricity, and production and sale of PE. The USA and Europe segment involves production, operation, and sale of polypropylene in the United States and Germany.

