Analysts Anticipate KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) Will Post Earnings of $0.90 Per Share

Brokerages expect KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.90 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for KKR & Co. Inc.’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.84 and the highest is $1.04. KKR & Co. Inc. reported earnings of $0.48 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 87.5%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Friday, October 29th.

On average, analysts expect that KKR & Co. Inc. will report full-year earnings of $3.66 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.54 to $3.90. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $3.98 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.71 to $4.29. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow KKR & Co. Inc..

Get KKR & Co. Inc. alerts:

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The asset manager reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $739.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $629.67 million. KKR & Co. Inc. had a net margin of 54.36% and a return on equity of 5.54%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 69.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.39 earnings per share.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $75.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $69.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $69.00 to $75.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.44.

In other KKR & Co. Inc. news, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 11,073,245 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.25, for a total transaction of $368,185,396.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 39.34% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of KKR. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. by 162.4% in the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 446 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. Cumberland Partners Ltd bought a new position in KKR & Co. Inc. in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new position in KKR & Co. Inc. in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC bought a new position in KKR & Co. Inc. in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, tru Independence LLC bought a new position in KKR & Co. Inc. in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $44,000. 76.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of KKR & Co. Inc. stock traded down $0.92 on Wednesday, hitting $60.96. The company had a trading volume of 39,967 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,702,528. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.10 and a quick ratio of 0.10. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $63.89 and a 200-day moving average of $58.48. KKR & Co. Inc. has a twelve month low of $33.65 and a twelve month high of $67.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.80 and a beta of 1.38.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 16th were paid a dividend of $0.145 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 13th. This represents a $0.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.95%. KKR & Co. Inc.’s payout ratio is 32.58%.

KKR & Co. Inc. Company Profile

KKR & Co, Inc engages in the provision of investment and private equity asset management services. It manages investments across multiple asset classes includes private equity, energy, infrastructure, real estate, credit, and hedge funds. The firm operates business through four business lines: Private Markets, Public Markets, Capital Markets, and Principal Activities.

Read More: Understanding the different types of bonds

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on KKR & Co. Inc. (KKR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for KKR & Co. Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KKR & Co. Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.