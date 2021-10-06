Analysts Anticipate LivaNova PLC (NASDAQ:LIVN) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $245.33 Million

Equities research analysts forecast that LivaNova PLC (NASDAQ:LIVN) will announce $245.33 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for LivaNova’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $251.90 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $236.40 million. LivaNova posted sales of $240.10 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.2%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, November 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that LivaNova will report full year sales of $1.02 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.01 billion to $1.02 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $1.05 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.03 billion to $1.07 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for LivaNova.

LivaNova (NASDAQ:LIVN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.19. LivaNova had a negative net margin of 37.15% and a positive return on equity of 8.44%. The firm had revenue of $264.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $241.73 million.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on LIVN shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of LivaNova from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $96.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of LivaNova from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of LivaNova from $104.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $100.00.

In related news, Director Daniel Jeffrey Moore sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.39, for a total value of $86,390.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 32,630 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,818,905.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 3,000 shares of company stock valued at $248,790 over the last 90 days. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in LivaNova in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of LivaNova during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in LivaNova in the 2nd quarter valued at $45,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in LivaNova by 23.6% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in LivaNova by 1,066.3% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 1,013 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LivaNova stock traded down $1.74 on Friday, hitting $81.37. The company had a trading volume of 550,689 shares, compared to its average volume of 394,768. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $82.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $81.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The company has a market cap of $3.99 billion, a PE ratio of -10.45 and a beta of 0.90. LivaNova has a 52 week low of $46.53 and a 52 week high of $90.25.

LivaNova Company Profile

LivaNova Plc is a global medical technology company, which engages in the development and delivery of therapeutic solutions for the benefit of patients, healthcare professionals, and healthcare systems. It operates through the Cardiovascular and Neuromodulation segments. The Cardiovascular segment develops, produces, and sells cardiopulmonary products, heart valves, and circulatory support products.

