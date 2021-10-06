Analysts Anticipate Magna International Inc. (NYSE:MGA) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $8.73 Billion

Equities analysts forecast that Magna International Inc. (NYSE:MGA) (TSE:MG) will announce sales of $8.73 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Magna International’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $9.22 billion and the lowest is $8.24 billion. Magna International reported sales of $9.13 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 4.4%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Magna International will report full-year sales of $39.05 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $37.18 billion to $40.90 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $43.08 billion, with estimates ranging from $39.58 billion to $44.96 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Magna International.

Get Magna International alerts:

Magna International (NYSE:MGA) (TSE:MG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The company reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $9.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.28 billion. Magna International had a net margin of 5.61% and a return on equity of 20.83%. The company’s revenue was up 110.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($1.71) earnings per share.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Magna International from $122.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Magna International from $105.00 to $102.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Sunday, September 26th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Magna International from $88.00 to $84.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Raymond James reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $92.00 price objective on shares of Magna International in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Finally, TD Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Magna International from $110.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $90.80.

Shares of NYSE MGA traded down $1.36 during trading on Friday, hitting $77.80. 919,888 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,409,532. Magna International has a 1 year low of $49.24 and a 1 year high of $104.28. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $80.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $88.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.76, a P/E/G ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 20th were given a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.21%. Magna International’s payout ratio is currently 43.54%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Amundi acquired a new stake in shares of Magna International in the 2nd quarter valued at about $82,776,000. ARK Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Magna International by 502.9% in the 1st quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 707,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,254,000 after purchasing an additional 589,827 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Magna International by 125.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 843,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,238,000 after purchasing an additional 468,509 shares in the last quarter. AGF Investments Inc. raised its stake in shares of Magna International by 2,473.1% in the 1st quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 458,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,343,000 after purchasing an additional 440,267 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Magna International by 4,740.3% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 426,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,526,000 after purchasing an additional 417,427 shares in the last quarter. 59.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Magna International

Magna International, Inc is a mobility technology company, which supplies to the automotive industry. It operates through the following segments: Body Exteriors and Structures, Power and Vision, Seating Systems, and Complete Vehicles. The Body Exteriors and Structures segment includes body and chassis systems, exterior systems and roof systems operations.

Further Reading: What is channel trading?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Magna International (MGA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Magna International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Magna International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.