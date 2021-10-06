Analysts Expect Weber Inc (NYSE:WEBR) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.17 Per Share

Brokerages expect Weber Inc (NYSE:WEBR) to post earnings per share of ($0.17) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Weber’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.13) and the lowest is ($0.22). The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, December 15th.

On average, analysts expect that Weber will report full-year earnings of $0.50 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.43 to $0.55. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $0.62 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.58 to $0.65. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Weber.

Weber (NYSE:WEBR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 15th. The company reported $157.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $668.87 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $668.87 million.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on WEBR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Weber in a research note on Monday, August 30th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $19.50 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Weber in a research note on Monday, August 30th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Weber in a research note on Monday, August 30th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Weber in a research note on Monday, August 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on shares of Weber in a research note on Monday, August 30th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.25.

Shares of Weber stock traded down $0.23 on Friday, reaching $16.02. The company had a trading volume of 5,144 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,341,037. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.04. Weber has a 52-week low of $13.91 and a 52-week high of $20.44.

About Weber

WEBER INC. is a barbecue brand. It offers a comprehensive, innovative product portfolio, including charcoal, gas, pellet and electric grills, smokers and accessories designed to help outdoor cooking enthusiasts. WEBER INC. is headquartered in Palatine, IL.

