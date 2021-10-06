Analysts Offer Predictions for Acceleron Pharma Inc.’s FY2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:XLRN)

Acceleron Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:XLRN) – Stock analysts at SVB Leerink issued their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Acceleron Pharma in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, September 30th. SVB Leerink analyst G. Porges forecasts that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings per share of ($0.74) for the year. SVB Leerink currently has a “Market Perform” rating and a $180.00 target price on the stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Acceleron Pharma’s FY2024 earnings at $1.71 EPS.

Acceleron Pharma (NASDAQ:XLRN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.05) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.87) by ($0.18). The business had revenue of $27.94 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.13 million. Acceleron Pharma had a negative return on equity of 26.79% and a negative net margin of 221.15%.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on XLRN. HC Wainwright downgraded shares of Acceleron Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $168.00 to $180.00 in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Piper Sandler downgraded Acceleron Pharma from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $146.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Raymond James cut Acceleron Pharma from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Acceleron Pharma from $141.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, Barclays lowered Acceleron Pharma from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $150.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $171.86.

Acceleron Pharma stock opened at $177.13 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $136.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $129.68. The stock has a market cap of $10.79 billion, a PE ratio of -47.08 and a beta of 0.35. Acceleron Pharma has a fifty-two week low of $99.98 and a fifty-two week high of $189.99.

In other news, EVP Sujay Kango sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total value of $875,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Kevin F. Mclaughlin sold 19,630 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.31, for a total transaction of $3,146,885.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 36,286 shares of company stock worth $5,770,648. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of XLRN. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Acceleron Pharma by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,358,304 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $726,640,000 after purchasing an additional 48,538 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its position in shares of Acceleron Pharma by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,873,802 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $254,110,000 after purchasing an additional 59,761 shares during the period. Darwin Global Management Ltd. increased its position in shares of Acceleron Pharma by 60.4% during the 1st quarter. Darwin Global Management Ltd. now owns 1,505,012 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $204,095,000 after purchasing an additional 566,522 shares during the period. Bamco Inc. NY boosted its position in shares of Acceleron Pharma by 14.4% in the second quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 1,302,275 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $163,422,000 after buying an additional 163,972 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in Acceleron Pharma by 10.9% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,105,870 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $138,776,000 after buying an additional 108,937 shares in the last quarter. 87.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Acceleron Pharma Company Profile

Acceleron Pharma, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of therapeutics to treat serious and rare diseases. Its product candidates include Luspatercept, designed to patients with chronic anemia associated within a wide range of blood diseases; ACE-083, designed for the treatment of focal muscle disorders; and Sotatercept, designed to treat pulmonary arterial hypertension.

