Analysts Set FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC) Price Target at $125.27

Shares of FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seventeen research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $125.27.

FMC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup reduced their target price on FMC from $118.00 to $109.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Monness Crespi & Hardt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $126.00 target price on shares of FMC in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $130.00 target price on shares of FMC in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Loop Capital lowered FMC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $128.00 to $122.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on FMC from $133.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 5th.

In other FMC news, CFO Andrew D. Sandifer bought 1,260 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $96.97 per share, for a total transaction of $122,182.20. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 30,906 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,996,954.82. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Carol Anthony Davidson bought 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 30th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $93.89 per share, with a total value of $140,835.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 3,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $300,541.89. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FMC. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in shares of FMC by 26.8% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 6,435 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $711,000 after purchasing an additional 1,359 shares during the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of FMC by 83.2% during the first quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 1,110 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 504 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of FMC by 14.2% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 2,809 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $311,000 after purchasing an additional 349 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of FMC by 34.9% during the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 57,242 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,332,000 after purchasing an additional 14,804 shares during the last quarter. Finally, World Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in FMC by 6.6% in the first quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 2,936 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $347,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. 88.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:FMC traded down $3.18 during trading on Friday, hitting $89.59. 1,549,728 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 950,175. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $95.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $107.06. The company has a market cap of $11.53 billion, a PE ratio of 21.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. FMC has a 12-month low of $87.27 and a 12-month high of $123.66.

FMC (NYSE:FMC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The basic materials company reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.23 billion. FMC had a return on equity of 25.77% and a net margin of 11.69%. Equities research analysts anticipate that FMC will post 6.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.14%. FMC’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.02%.

FMC Company Profile

FMC Corp. is an agricultural sciences company, which engages in the provision of solutions to growers and development of pipeline in crop protection, plant health, precision agriculture, and professional pest, and turf management. It offers insect control products under Rynaxypyr and Cyazypyr brands; herbicides under Authority, Boral, Centium, Command, and Gamit brands; insecticides under Talstar and Hero brands; flutriafol-based fungicides; and bionematicides under Quartzo and Presence brands.

