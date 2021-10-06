Analysts Set Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY) PT at $95.38

Shares of Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $92.56.

Several research firms recently issued reports on INCY. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $124.00 price objective on shares of Incyte in a research report on Friday, September 24th. TheStreet cut Incyte from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Incyte from $91.00 to $86.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Incyte in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Incyte from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd.

Shares of Incyte stock traded up $0.49 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $65.82. The company had a trading volume of 2,201,465 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,295,863. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 3.94 and a current ratio of 3.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.30, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a 50 day moving average of $73.67 and a 200 day moving average of $79.40. Incyte has a 52-week low of $64.77 and a 52-week high of $101.47.

Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $705.71 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $686.95 million. Incyte had a return on equity of 15.77% and a net margin of 12.41%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.24 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Incyte will post 2.25 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Vijay K. Iyengar sold 4,911 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.29, for a total value of $384,482.19. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Dashyant Dhanak sold 389 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.67, for a total value of $26,712.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 5,688 shares of company stock worth $440,958 over the last three months. Insiders own 15.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Incyte by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,470,534 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,722,186,000 after buying an additional 60,751 shares in the last quarter. Dodge & Cox increased its stake in Incyte by 214.9% in the 2nd quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 13,597,536 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,143,961,000 after buying an additional 9,280,144 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Incyte by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,441,379 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $710,173,000 after buying an additional 90,130 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Incyte by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,626,057 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $304,297,000 after buying an additional 242,831 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ARK Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Incyte by 67.6% in the 1st quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 2,988,149 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $242,847,000 after buying an additional 1,205,769 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.98% of the company’s stock.

Incyte Corp. is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of proprietary therapeutics. Its portfolio includes compounds in various stages, ranging from preclinical to late stage development, and commercialized products such as JAKAFI (ruxolitinib), and ICLUSIG (ponatinib).

