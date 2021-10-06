Analyzing ExlService (NASDAQ:EXLS) & Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM)

ExlService (NASDAQ:EXLS) and Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM) are both business services companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, dividends, earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and valuation.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

96.0% of ExlService shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 90.2% of Akamai Technologies shares are held by institutional investors. 2.8% of ExlService shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 1.6% of Akamai Technologies shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares ExlService and Akamai Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ExlService 11.55% 17.92% 10.63% Akamai Technologies 17.52% 17.07% 9.44%

Risk and Volatility

ExlService has a beta of 0.97, suggesting that its stock price is 3% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Akamai Technologies has a beta of 0.43, suggesting that its stock price is 57% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares ExlService and Akamai Technologies’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ExlService $958.43 million 4.29 $89.48 million $2.71 45.74 Akamai Technologies $3.20 billion 5.24 $557.05 million $4.16 24.73

Akamai Technologies has higher revenue and earnings than ExlService. Akamai Technologies is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than ExlService, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for ExlService and Akamai Technologies, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ExlService 0 5 1 0 2.17 Akamai Technologies 0 5 7 0 2.58

ExlService presently has a consensus target price of $109.33, indicating a potential downside of 11.79%. Akamai Technologies has a consensus target price of $126.44, indicating a potential upside of 22.92%. Given Akamai Technologies’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Akamai Technologies is more favorable than ExlService.

Summary

Akamai Technologies beats ExlService on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

ExlService Company Profile

ExlService Holdings, Inc. is an operations management and analytics company, which engages in providing business process management. It operates through the following segments: Insurance, Healthcare, Travel, Transportation, and Logistics, Finance and Accounting, Analytic, and All Other. The Insurance segment serves property and casualty insurance, life insurance, disability insurance, annuity, and retirement services companies. The Healthcare segment offers services related to care management or population health, payment integrity, revenue optimization, and customer engagement. The Travel, Transportation, and Logistics segment includes business processes in corporate and leisure travel such as reservations, customer service, fulfilment, and finance and accounting. The Finance and Accounting segment comprises of procure-to-pay, order-to-cash, hire-to-retire, record-to-report, regulatory reporting, financial planning and analysis, audit and assurance, treasury, and tax processes. The Analytics segment consists of driving improved business outcomes for customers by generating data-driven insights. The All Other segment involves in banking, financial, utilities, and consulting service

Akamai Technologies Company Profile

Akamai Technologies, Inc. engages in the provision of cloud services for delivering, optimizing, and securing content and business applications over the Internet. Its products include security, web performance, media delivery, and network operator. The company was founded by Frank T. Leighton, Jonathan Seelig, Randall S. Kaplan, and Daniel M. Lewin on August 20, 1998 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

