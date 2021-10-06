ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) Shares Sold by Profund Advisors LLC

Profund Advisors LLC lowered its position in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) by 3.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 8,420 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 257 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in ANSYS were worth $2,923,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ANSS. Holocene Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of ANSYS in the first quarter worth about $134,446,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its stake in ANSYS by 55.4% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 710,474 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $246,577,000 after acquiring an additional 253,358 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in ANSYS by 111.4% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 335,095 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $116,298,000 after acquiring an additional 176,572 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its stake in ANSYS by 100.2% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 316,028 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $109,681,000 after acquiring an additional 158,134 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in ANSYS by 20.3% during the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 699,778 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $237,260,000 after acquiring an additional 118,043 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ANSS traded up $0.42 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $341.78. The stock had a trading volume of 4,615 shares, compared to its average volume of 409,752. ANSYS, Inc. has a 1 year low of $292.79 and a 1 year high of $413.19. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $363.13 and its 200-day moving average is $352.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 2.72 and a current ratio of 2.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.08, a P/E/G ratio of 5.52 and a beta of 1.23.

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The software maker reported $1.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $452.55 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $433.34 million. ANSYS had a net margin of 25.40% and a return on equity of 12.45%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.55 EPS. Analysts forecast that ANSYS, Inc. will post 5.48 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Ajei Gopal sold 63,726 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $364.07, for a total value of $23,200,724.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Glenda Dorchak sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $364.98, for a total transaction of $109,494.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 64,651 shares of company stock worth $23,530,119 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

ANSS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Benchmark increased their price target on shares of ANSYS from $370.00 to $415.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of ANSYS from $360.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of ANSYS from $345.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of ANSYS from $389.00 to $398.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on shares of ANSYS from $340.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $349.75.

ANSYS, Inc engages in the development and marketing of engineering simulation software and services. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States; Japan; Germany; South Korea; France; China; Other EMEA; and Other International. The firm’s solutions include automotive; aerospace and defense; construction; energy; materials and chemical processing; autonomous engineering; and electrification.

